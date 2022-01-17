Search

17 Jan 2022

No worries for Fulham boss Marco Silva ahead of Birmingham battle

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Marco Silva could name an unchanged side when Fulham welcome Birmingham to Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

The Fulham boss has seen his team score 13 goals in their last two Championship games and with no new injury concerns, he may opt to stick with the same XI.

Midfielder Jean Michael Seri is still on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Winger Ivan Cavaleiro is still struggling with fitness after suffering a groin injury in October and will have to watch on from the sidelines again.

George Friend is set to return to the Birmingham side after serving a one-match suspension.

The 34-year-old defender was given his marching orders with a second yellow card in the Blues’ FA Cup defeat to Plymouth a fortnight ago but is available for selection again.

Striker Troy Deeney has been ruled out for a month through injury.

Forward Lukas Jutkiewicz and winger Jeremie Bela returned from injury in City’s 1-1 draw with Preston and will most likely start from the off again.

