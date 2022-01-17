Search

17 Jan 2022

Lewis Alessandra could start for Carlisle against former employers Hartlepool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Carlisle striker Lewis Alessandra will hope for further action against former club Hartlepool when the League Two clubs meet on Tuesday evening.

Alessandra scored a last-gasp equaliser after coming off the bench to make his first appearance in two months in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Crawley and will be keen to step up his comeback.

Fellow frontman Zach Clough, who has not played since December 4, is also medically fit, back in training and hoping to return to contention.

Manager Keith Millen otherwise has a more or less fully-fit squad from which to choose, although midfielder Taylor Charters has joined National League North Gateshead on a month-long loan deal.

Hartlepool will be without defender Jamie Sterry through suspension for the trip to Cumbria.

Sterry was sent off for a stoppage-time challenge on striker Aaron Collins during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers and must sit out as a result.

Striker Marcus Carver, a January signing from National League Southport, was handed a debut in that game with Mark Cullen making way in the only change to the side which started the FA Cup third-round victory over Sky Bet Championship Blackpool.

Striker Mike Fondop has left Pools following the expiration of his contract, while loan signing Matty Daly has been recalled by parent club Huddersfield.

News

