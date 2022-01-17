Lucas Covolan banned for Port Vale

Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for their clash with Salford.
The Brazilian was sent off during the Valiants’ 3-1 loss at home to Swindon on Saturday for a high challenge on Harry McKirdy.
Aidan Stone came on as a substitute and is likely to start between the sticks against the Ammies.
Vale are also without Dennis Politic, who has been recalled by his parent club Bolton.
Brandon Thomas-Asante will be absent for Salford.
The forward was shown a straight red card against Bradford at the weekend for a foul on Paudie O’Connor.
Ian Henderson, Matty Willock and Luke Burgess are all expected to be sidelined.
Ibou Touray is still absent as he is away with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.
