Richie Bennett pushing for return to Sutton starting line-up against Colchester

Richie Bennett is pushing for a first Sutton league start for nearly two months against Colchester.

Bennett last started a Sky Bet League Two game on November 20, but the former Carlisle and Stockport striker scored the equaliser in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Stevenage.

Omar Bugiel, who has not featured since the New Year’s Day win over Exeter, missed that game through injury and will be checked.

Coby Rowe and Harry Beautyman are expected to miss out again, but veteran goalkeeper Stuart Nelson should be on the bench following his arrival from Dorking last week.

Colchester are set to hand loan signing Owura Edwards his debut.

Winger Edwards, who made 16 appearances for Exeter earlier this season, has joined on loan from Bristol City until the end of the campaign.

Frank Nouble and Noah Chilvers could return to the starting line-up as the U’s seek to end a run of five straight defeats and claim a first league win since November 23.

Armando Dobra and Shamal George hope to be back in contention, but Ryan Clampin remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.