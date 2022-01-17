Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.
Australia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline.
Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!
The team said hello to Adelaide.
Sam Billings’ dream came true despite England’s humbling Ashes defeat.
Marnus Labuschagne thanked England.
Emma Raducanu gave the Aussie accent a go.
Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are off and running.
Jose felt at home.
Paul Pogba was back on the training pitch.
Mateusz Klich was fatigued.
Jack Grealish is loving After Life.
A milestone for Ben Mee.
Judd Trump believes snooker is in a good place.
Usain Bolt had a flying start to the week.
Adam Gemili was excited to watch his coach trip with Andrew Pozzi.
A snowy view for Valtteri Bottas.
NFL play-off games look different on Nickelodeon.
The Cowboys punter threatened the fixtures and fittings.
LeBron James apologised as the Los Angeles Lakers’ losing run continued.
