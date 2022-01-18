Blackburn sign winger Dilan Markanday from Tottenham

Blackburn have strengthened their promotion push with the signing of winger Dilan Markanday from Tottenham.
The 20-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.
Markanday joined Spurs at the age of 11 and rose through the academy to become a regular in their under-23s side, scoring 12 goals in 14 Premier League 2 fixtures this season, including a hat-trick against Leeds and a brace against Manchester City.
He made his first-team debut in Spurs’ Europa Conference League match away to Vitesse in October.
Markanday becomes Blackburn’s third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of right-backs James Brown and Deyovaisio Zeefuik.
Rovers are currently third in the Sky Bet Championship, two points adrift of leaders Fulham who have a game in hand.
