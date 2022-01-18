Search

18 Jan 2022

Kyrgios stuns tennis fans with underarm through-the-legs serve

Kyrgios stuns tennis fans with underarm through-the-legs serve

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Nick Kyrgios displayed his maverick side in the first round of the Australian Open with a drop shot serve between his legs.

The Australian was up against Britain’s Liam Broady when he attempted the shot, surprising his opponent enough to force his return long.

“Kyridiculous, that’s what that was!” said the commentator.

Kyrgios went on to triumph 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of a raucous crowd.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to this crowd because you guys are a zoo, but I’m just super happy to be here again,” he said.

“This is my favourite court in the entire world.”

Afterwards, Kyrgios shared a clip of the match with the caption “I hope this makes people happy”.

The 26-year-old, who paused to sip a fan’s beer on his way off the court, will take part in the first blockbuster match of the tournament in the second round against Daniil Medvedev, the highest-ranked player in the draw in the absence of Novak Djokovic.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media