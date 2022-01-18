Search

18 Jan 2022

Injury-hit Jofra Archer back with England for first time in nearly a year

18 Jan 2022

Jofra Archer was back with England for the first time in nearly a year after linking up with the Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against the West Indies.

Archer is still some way off a return after heading to his native Barbados following a second operation on a longstanding elbow complaint last month.

But the fast bowler, whose most recent international appearance came in March last year, was in an England training top on Tuesday and was seen doing some sprinting drills and catching up with team-mates.

It is understood he will not be bowling in the nets or taking part in fielding drills with England, who are without several regulars in the Caribbean for the white-ball series against the Windies which starts on Saturday.

But this represents a step in the right direction in Archer’s rehabilitation, with the quick entering England’s bubble on Monday.

