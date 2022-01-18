Stockport up to third in National League table after beating Eastleigh

Stockport moved up to third in the National League with a one-sided 3-0 win over 10-man Eastleigh.
Andrew Boyce’s own goal gave Stockport a 14th-minute lead, the defender heading Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross past his own keeper.
A deflected strike from Paddy Madden made it 2-0 at half-time and any hopes of an Eastleigh comeback were snuffed out by the sending-off of Christian Maghoma.
The defender was booked in the 61st minute and just two minutes later, brought down Will Collar to earn a second yellow card. Ryan Rydel’s free-kick then skimmed the crossbar.
First-half substitute Connor Jennings added a third while Collar and Ryan Croasdale were denied by a post.
