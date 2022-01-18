Search

19 Jan 2022

Wayne Pivac rules out Justin Tipuric featuring in this year’s Six Nations

Wayne Pivac rules out Justin Tipuric featuring in this year’s Six Nations

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac does not expect star flanker Justin Tipuric to play any part in this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Tipuric, who has won 85 caps, suffered a shoulder injury during the British and Irish Lions’ pre-South Africa tour game against Japan at Murrayfield last summer.

And while it has not been dismissed that the likes of his fellow injured Lions George North, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate could be available for the tournament’s latter stages, Tipuric remains sidelined.

Alun Wyn Jones, the most-capped player in international rugby union history, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny and Josh Navidi are also Six Nations non-starters.

“No, we won’t see Justin,” Pivac said. “George, Taulupe and Dan are probably the ones who would be the closest, but we won’t expect to see Justin in this tournament.

“He has been slower (in terms of recovery) than anyone would have anticipated or liked, but the Justin I know will be working very hard to get back on the field as soon as he can.

“But it certainly won’t be in this Six Nations.”

Pivac’s 36-man Six Nations squad includes three uncapped players in hooker Dewi Lake, his Ospreys colleague – flanker Jac Morgan – and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.

And there are potential Six Nations bows for the likes of Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza and Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts as Wales build towards a title defence that begins against Ireland in Dublin on February 5.

“You don’t replace 680 caps overnight,” added Pivac, referring to the unavailable players.

“In some positions we have been developing players over the last 12-18 months and we are confident those guys can come in and do a job.

“There are some new faces coming in, which is always exciting. You get a lot of enthusiasm out of younger players.

“We would just say one simple message, really – it’s sad to lose any player through injury, but it creates another opportunity for another.

“All those players missing from the team-sheet had an opportunity at some stage, through apprenticeship stages to get through to senior level. It’s a good challenge for a lot of people.

“You always look at the firepower we have in hand, and sometimes you have to adjust things.

“We will have a good look at some of those players we haven’t worked with before, asses them and then settle on a selection for Ireland as early as we can to give that side time to run together.

“We would like to think a lot won’t change. We still want to score tries, we still want to attack where we can, but again, we’ve got to be able to play an all-court game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media