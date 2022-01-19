Search

19 Jan 2022

England captain Heather Knight wants ‘really aggressive’ start to Women’s Ashes

England captain Heather Knight wants ‘really aggressive’ start to Women’s Ashes

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Heather Knight has urged England to be aggressive and “punch first” against Australia in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.

England go into the series as underdogs, with the hosts the dominant force in women’s cricket, ranked number one in the world as well as being T20 World Cup holders.

Meg Lanning’s side have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, while Knight’s England managed just a single T20 victory when the sides last met in 2019, although the only Test match was drawn.

The multi-format series, which has been brought forward by a week, will start with three T20 games at the Adelaide Oval and Knight emphasised the importance of a strong start.

“I think it’s important to start any series well, it’s something we’ve addressed as a side. I think the last few years we’ve really looked to go hard at that first game,” the England captain said.

“It’s previously been a weakness of ours, so I think we’ve responded really well actually and we’ve been really successful in first games of the series recently. You’ve just got to find that intensity and find a way to get yourself in the game.

“There’s obviously going to be nerves around, that’s completely normal for a big game of a series like this, but we’re confident that we can cope with that and try and be really aggressive and punch first against Australia.”

Knig

England’s preparation time has been dented by the mandatory 10-day quarantine they will have to observe on arrival in New Zealand for their World Cup defence in March.

Their first training session in Canberra was washed out and their only scheduled 50-over intra-squad warm-up match reduced to just 35 overs, again because of rain, but Knight believes England can succeed in the shorter format.

“There has been that tricky build-up, but there’s not a lot we can do about it, there’s no point moaning about it and using it as an excuse,” Knight said.

“We feel in a really good place. T20 cricket is one of our strongest formats, so I think that will suit us quite nicely. We’re really clear about how we want to go about our T20 cricket and a lot of us have got experience playing T20 over here as well with the Big Bash and previous Ashes trips.

“So the confidence is high, we had a really good training session yesterday and hopefully another one later tonight in the evening and we’ll be all good to go tomorrow.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media