Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.
Andy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.
Osaka was feeling arty.
Serena had a battle on her hands.
Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!
Madison Keys came prepared.
Five years of Gabriel Jesus at Man City.
Liverpool recalled an unforgettable day.
Antonio Rudiger reflected on two points dropped.
Unbelievable Jeff!
Jamie Vardy showed who was boss.
Jofra Archer is back with the England group.
David Warner accepted the challenge.
The Women’s Ashes was almost here.
Jason Roy started prepping for the ODIs.
No beer for KP!
Inspiration from Tyson Fury.
Happy birthday to 2009 champion Jenson Button.
Sergio Perez celebrated his Red Bull-iversary
Alex Albon was settling in at Williams.
Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter were getting back in the swing of things.
James Wade had the fancy dress box out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.