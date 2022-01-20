Search

20 Jan 2022

Barrow assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of Mansfield clash

Barrow assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of Mansfield clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Barrow are assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of their home game against Mansfield.

The midfielder has yet to play in 2022 because of a groin injury but he was close to being included in the squad for last weekend’s win at Colchester.

Josh Kay staked his claim for a recall to the starting line-up with another goal from the bench at the JobServe Community Stadium, scoring late on to seal the Bluebirds’ 2-0 victory.

Tom Beadling is still suspended for Barrow.

The visitors will check on captain Ollie Clarke.

The midfielder had to be withdrawn at half-time against Walsall with a calf injury and the problem saw him miss the midweek trip to Forest Green, which was abandoned after only four minutes due to fog.

Ryan Stirk replaced Clarke at The Fully Charged New Lawn in the only change made by Stags boss Nigel Clough and that is likely to be the case again should the skipper remain out.

George Lapslie returned to the squad after injury on Tuesday night and the midfielder could be on the bench again at Holker Street.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media