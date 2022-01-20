Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.
Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.
Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.
Women: Garbine Muguruza (3), Anett Kontaveit (6), Elena Rybakina (12), Emma Raducanu (17)
Men: Diego Schwartzman (13), Grigor Dimitrov (26)
Defending champion Naomi Osaka and top seed Ashleigh Barty will look to set up a blockbuster fourth-round clash at Melbourne Park.
Osaka takes on a resurgent Amanda Anisimova while Barty meets big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi.
Rafael Nadal faces his first real test against 28th seed Karen Khachanov and a fascinating contest pits Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini against 18-year-old Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.
