20 Jan 2022

New recruits could feature for Stoke against Fulham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Lewis Baker and Phil Jagielka could make their Stoke debuts against Fulham after joining this week.

Midfielder Baker and defender Jagielka have moved on free transfers from Chelsea and Derby respectively.

Jordan Thompson (knee and isolation), Ben Wilmot (isolation) are back in training while Mario Vrancic has been struggling with a hamstring strain.

Steven Fletcher is available following a hip problem but Nick Powell (cracked fibula) Joe Bursik and Romaine Sawyers (both quad) and Harry Souttar (knee) are out.

Fulham have no fresh injury worries as they look to continue their sensational form.

Marco Silva could still make changes for the Cottagers as he looks to keep the leaders fresh.

Midfielder Jean Michael Seri is still on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations while Ivan Cavaleiro has been battling a groin injury since October.

Fulham have won their last three games, scoring 19 goals, and are five points clear in the Sky Bet Championship.

