Search

20 Jan 2022

Jojo Wollacott in the mix for early Swindon return

Jojo Wollacott in the mix for early Swindon return

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Jojo Wollacott could make his return for Swindon against Bristol Rovers.

Ghana’s surprise exit at the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations means the goalkeeper could be back between the posts for the Robins on Saturday.

Mathieu Baudry (leg muscle) and Jack Payne (knee) have resumed training and will soon be back in contention.

Midfielder Jordan Lyden is among the options for Swindon boss Ben Garner should he wish to make any outfield changes.

Rovers will have Sam Finley available again after his suspension.

The midfielder has served a three-match ban for the red card he received during the home defeat to Port Vale last month.

The hosts could also be boosted by the return of forwards Harvey Saunders and Leon Clarke after injury.

After victories against Hartlepool and Rochdale, Rovers are looking to record three straight league wins for the first time since December 2019.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media