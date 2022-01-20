Search

20 Jan 2022

Dons will be different for duel against Doncaster

20 Jan 2022

MK Dons will be forced to make changes for the visit of Doncaster in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Liam Manning’s men earned a 2-1 win at Portsmouth last weekend but Peter Kioso and Ethan Robson, who both started the victory, have since been recalled from their loan spells by respective parent clubs Luton and Blackpool.

The midweek arrival of Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham does at least boost the options for the MK Dons boss, who was only able to name six players on the bench for the clash on the south coast.

David Kasumu (hamstring) remains absent while Norwich loanee Josh Martin was another to depart the Buckinghamshire side early in the week.

Attacker Martin was immediately loaned out to Doncaster and started in their 3-1 loss at Cambridge on Tuesday.

Rovers also made another signing in the shape of Ollie Younger from Sunderland and he is set to debut this weekend.

A positive for the basement club was Charlie Seaman making a first start since September against the U’s but they remain without Ro-Shaun Williams (groin) and Jordy Hiwula (hamstring).

Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie are also all on the treatment table but eyeing returns.

News

