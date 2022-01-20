Search

20 Jan 2022

Bersant Celina could start as Ipswich take on Accrington

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Bersant Celina could return to the starting line-up in Ipswich’s home clash with Accrington.

The Kosovo plamaker made a comeback off the bench in the 2-0 loss at Bolton last weekend, his first appearance since December 1.

The Tractor Boys have also been without defender Hayden Coulson and midfielder Jon Nolan due to injuries in recent weeks.

That Bolton defeat was a first in management for McKenna, following victories in each of in his first two games in change of the Tractor Boys.

Accrington are missing two players through suspension heading into the contest at Portman Road.

Midfielder Liam Coyle was already serving a ban following his straight red card against MK Dons on January 8, and defender Ross Sykes is now also suspended having been dismissed for two bookable offences in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland last weekend.

Jovan Malcolm has been recalled by West Brom from his loan spell with Stanley, whose sidelined list includes fellow forward Joel Mumbongo.

John Coleman’s team – unbeaten in five matches – are 10th in the League One table, one place and one point above Ipswich.

