Cardiff sign Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle on loan for rest of season

Cardiff have signed Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle on loan for the remainder of the season.

The England Under-21 international spent the first half of the campaign on loan with German second division side Hamburg.

The 20-year-old, a product of Manchester City’s Academy, sees the Championship club as the ideal place to continue his development.

He told the Bluebirds’ website: “It is an exciting move and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“Hopefully we can jump up the table. I’ve heard a lot about the fans and I’m excited to play in front of them.

“I’m here to learn, help the team, and to add goals and assists too.”

Doyle is highly rated by his parent club, for whom he made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup in October 2019.

He was captain of the side that won the FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2 title last season.

He is the grandson of Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe, both members of Manchester City’s formidable team of the late 1960s.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison said: “He’s someone we earmarked and somebody we believe can really help us.

“I’ve had really good reports. He has captained at every youth level with England and did the same with Manchester City. He comes from a family of football legends as well.

“We’ve been entrusted by Man City to take one of their players and get him some experience. It works well for both parties. He’s an excellent player.”