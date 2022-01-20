Search

20 Jan 2022

Dan Agyei and Billy Bodin pushing for Oxford starts against Sheffield Wednesday

Dan Agyei and Billy Bodin pushing for Oxford starts against Sheffield Wednesday

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has forward options at his disposal if he decides to make changes for Saturday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One.

Both Dan Agyei and Billy Bodin featured in a midweek friendly against Cheltenham after recent absences with the latter on target twice to further boost his cause.

Seventh-placed U’s have lost three of their last five games and failed to find the net in their two fixtures in 2022.

Herbie Kane will miss out again to serve the second of a three-match ban for a red card at Lincoln while Joel Cooper is not fit after a period of isolation.

Sheffield Wednesday, who are eighth in the table and three points off Oxford, welcomed Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson back into the fold for last weekend’s 4-2 triumph at home to Plymouth.

The Owls also brought in Jordan Storey on loan from Preston this week and the defender is expected to be included in the squad.

Chey Dunkley and Olamide Shodipo (both hamstring) are still absent along with Dominic Iorfa (hip).

Florian Kamberi could return after boss Darren Moore had to make a late call on the Albanian’s fitness last time out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media