21 Jan 2022

On this day in 2014: Stanislas Wawrinka ends Novak Djokovic reign in Australia

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Stanislas Wawrinka sensationally ended Novak Djokovic’s 25-match winning run at the Australian Open on this day in 2014.

As the clock ticked to four hours of match time, Djokovic placed a volley wide on Wawrinka’s first match point to give the Swiss a 2-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 9-7 quarter-final victory.

Djokovic was bidding to become the first man since Roy Emerson to win four straight Australian Open titles, and he had not lost a match since the US Open final in September 2013.

It was a first defeat for Djokovic under the guidance of then new coach Boris Becker, and brought to an end a winning streak of 28 matches on tour – and 25 matches over three years in Melbourne.

“He’s an amazing champion, he never gives up. I’m really, really happy,” said Wawrinka, then aged 28.

“I was really focused point after point. I had to stay aggressive, and not give up. I was tired, I was cramping a bit, and I was nervous too. But now I’m going to have an ice bath for a very long time.”

The result saw Wawrinka reach his second major semi-final and end an eight-year, 14-match losing streak against Djokovic.

He went on to win the tournament, defeating Rafael Nadal 6–3 6–2 3–6 6–3 in the final to lift his first grand slam title.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has now won the tournament a record nine times, including the last three years in a row.

The current world number one has been denied the chance to defend his title this month after being deported from Australia following a much-publicised row over the validity of his exemption from Covid-19 vaccination.

