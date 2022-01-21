Search

21 Jan 2022

Matty James set to miss Bristol City’s visit of Cardiff

Bristol City are set to be without Matty James for Saturday’s Severnside derby with Cardiff at Ashton Gate.

James has suffered a recurrence of the foot problem that kept him out of action in November.

Fellow midfielder Joe Williams is set to be involved in a Robins squad for the first time in two months after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Williams’ return further boosts boss Nigel Pearson’s options in central midfield with Tyreeq Bakinson having joined Ipswich on loan for the rest of the season.

Cardiff will be without Kieffer Moore for a fourth successive game.

The Wales striker hurt his ankle at Bournemouth last month and has only just returned to training following a 10-day break after contracting coronavirus.

Tommy Doyle could make his debut after joining on loan for the rest of the season.

The Manchester City midfielder became Cardiff’s second January signing on Thursday following the arrival of Leeds full-back Cody Drameh on loan.

