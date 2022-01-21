Search

21 Jan 2022

Birmingham set to welcome back Jordan Graham for Barnsley clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Jordan Graham is set to return to Lee Bowyer’s squad for Birmingham’s Championship showdown against Barnsley.

The winger, who has played 11 times this season, has been sidelined since December 18 following a hamstring injury.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and Marc Roberts were substituted in the Blues’ heavy defeat at Fulham on Tuesday.

But Bowyer, whose side are without a win in their last six league matches, confirmed the pair are available to play against the Tykes.

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi is hopeful he will have 14 first-team players to call upon for his squad’s trip to St Andrew’s.

The Tykes have not played in the Championship since December 29 following a string of injury and Covid-related issues.

Michal Helik (thigh) should be available but Cauley Woodrow faces two months on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Barnsley, who have won just twice all season, are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

