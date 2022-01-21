Search

21 Jan 2022

Neil Critchley’s options remain the same as Blackpool take on Millwall

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Millwall.

However, Keshi Anderson and James Husband (both hamstring), Grant Ward (Achilles), Matty Virtue (knee) and Chris Maxwell (thigh) all remain sidelined.

Sonny Carey is also absent after fracturing his metatarsal, while Reece James is still missing with a hamstring injury.

Blackpool will be back in action for the first time since their FA Cup exit to Hartlepool after last weekend’s clash with Barnsley was postponed.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is set to be without a number of key players for his side’s trip to face the Tangerines.

Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo sustained long-term injuries in the defeat against Nottingham Forest and face a sustained period on the sidelines.

Jed Wallace and Alex Pearce are also out, while Daniel Ballard (knee) and midfielder Ryan Leonard (ankle) are being monitored.

Rowett will take a late call on the fitness of George Saville following a back issue.

