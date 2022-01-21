Salford set to hand debut to Matt Smith against Colchester

Experienced forward Matt Smith will make his debut for Salford as they take on Colchester in League Two on Saturday.

The 32-year-old signed from Millwall on an 18-month deal earlier this week after making 25 appearances across all competitions for the Lions this season.

Ibou Touray will not be available due to being on international duty with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brandon Thomas-Asante will serve his second game of a three-match ban after he was sent off against Bradford last week.

Colchester will begin life without Hayden Mullins after he was sacked on Wednesday.

Former U’s defender Wayne Brown has been put in temporary charge and will be in the dugout for Saturday’s fixture.

Owura Edwards is expected to start after scoring on his debut in a 3-2 loss to Sutton in midweek.

Goalkeeper Jake Turner has returned to parent club Newcastle and will no longer be available.