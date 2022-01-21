Search

21 Jan 2022

Lewis Travis could be back for Blackburn but Ben Brereton Diaz misses out

Lewis Travis could be back for Blackburn but Ben Brereton Diaz misses out

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Lewis Travis could be back available for selection when Blackburn host Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful the midfielder will be able to return to the squad after missing games against Cardiff and Hull due to illness.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz will miss the Boro clash after being selected for the Chile squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Harry Pickering is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Middlesbrough will be without new signing Riley McGree for their trip to Lancashire.

The midfielder has been called up to the Australia squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, putting his Boro debut on hold.

Folarin Balogun will also be hoping to push for more minutes after coming off the bench in the second half to make his Boro debut against Reading at the weekend.

Boss Chris Wilder is still without long-term knee injury victims Marc Bola and Marcus Browne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media