Lewis Travis could be back for Blackburn but Ben Brereton Diaz misses out

Lewis Travis could be back available for selection when Blackburn host Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful the midfielder will be able to return to the squad after missing games against Cardiff and Hull due to illness.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz will miss the Boro clash after being selected for the Chile squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Harry Pickering is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Middlesbrough will be without new signing Riley McGree for their trip to Lancashire.

The midfielder has been called up to the Australia squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, putting his Boro debut on hold.

Folarin Balogun will also be hoping to push for more minutes after coming off the bench in the second half to make his Boro debut against Reading at the weekend.

Boss Chris Wilder is still without long-term knee injury victims Marc Bola and Marcus Browne.