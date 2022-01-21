Search

21 Jan 2022

Jordan Ayew available for Crystal Palace’s match against Liverpool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Crystal Palace will welcome Jordan Ayew back into the fold for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Ayew returned from the African Cup of Nations this week following a shock early exit for Ghana and boss Patrick Vieira confirmed he will be part of the squad for the fixture at Selhurst Park.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Wilfried Zaha remain in Cameroon on international duty for the tournament while James McArthur and James Tomkins are still absent due to injuries.

Liverpool forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to the squad after missing the Carabao Cup semi-final victory at Arsenal with a twisted ankle.

Midfielder Fabinho is expected to shake off the effects of a heavy tackle which saw Thomas Partey sent off for a second yellow card.

Forward Harvey Elliott returned to training this week after more than four months out with a serious ankle problem but will not be in contention until after the international break.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Butland, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Benteke, Edouard, Guaita, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Mateta, Ayew, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Wells-Morrison, Banks.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Kelleher, N Williams, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Gordon.

