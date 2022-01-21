Southampton could welcome back Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi

Southampton duo Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi are in contention for Saturday’s Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City following absences due to Covid-19.
But Saints remain without goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (hamstring), right-back Tino Livramento (knee) and midfielder Will Smallbone (calf).
Mali winger Moussa Djenepo is also unavailable due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Manchester City are not rushing Riyad Mahrez back into action following Algeria’s early elimination from the tournament in Cameroon.
Mahrez is to be given a week off and will return for City after the Premier League’s winter break.
Centre-back Nathan Ake is available again after a knock but left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is still sidelined.
Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Lyanco, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Small, Valery, Simeu, Romeu, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Chauke, Redmond, Tella, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Ake, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Sterling, Grealish, Jesus, Palmer, McAtee, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.