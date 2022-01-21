Search

21 Jan 2022

Simon Weaver seeking response to Newport thumping when Oldham visit Harrogate

Simon Weaver seeking response to Newport thumping when Oldham visit Harrogate

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will demand a response from his side against Oldham after their 4-0 thumping at Newport last weekend.

He is still without midfielder Simon Power, who has suffered a new muscle tear which is expected to keep him out for at least eight weeks.

Jack Diamond remains with his parent club Sunderland, while Ryan Fallowfield, Will Smith and Aaron Martin all require late fitness tests.

Striker Mark Beck returned to the bench last week after being cup-tied for the FA Cup loss at Luton and is pushing to regain his starting place.

Pressure is mounting on Oldham head coach Selim Benachour, who is still searching for his first league win since the departure of Keith Curle.

But despite languishing four points from safety, the Latics could go into the game with a pair of new faces at their disposal.

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt and DR Congo international Christopher Missilou are both available after completing January deals.

Jack Stobbs and Benny Couto are among those looking to force their way into the reckoning after making the bench for the last two matches.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media