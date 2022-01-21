Oliver Burke leaves Sheffield United for Millwall

Millwall have announced the loan signing of Oliver Burke from Championship rivals Sheffield United until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old forward became Gary Rowett’s first signing of the January transfer window and will be available for selection as the Lions come up against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.
Burke has only made six appearances across all competitions for the Blades this season after suffering from a heel problem.
He told Millwall’s website: “A massive club, a massive team doing very well this season, hopefully I can give them that extra push.
“Hopefully I can really kickstart things in my career and really push on forward and get some game time and help the team.”
