Burton duo doubtful for AFC Wimbledon match

Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Maddox are doubts as Burton host AFC Wimbledon in League One.
The duo missed the 3-1 win at Gillingham last week with knocks and could sit out again.
Defender Sam Hughes returned for the win in Kent, his first game since returning from a long-term knee injury, and is expected to keep his place.
But Lucas Akins has left to join Mansfield after almost eight years with the Brewers.
Henry Lawrence is out with a hamstring injury for the visitors.
Ben Heneghan’s recent positive coronavirus test leaves him doubtful for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.
Aaron Pressley is suffering from a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out until the end of the month.
Anthony Hartigan has overcome a stomach issue and has resumed training with the Dons.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.