Hartlepool still without Jamie Sterry when Stevenage come to town

Hartlepool will again be without defender Jamie Sterry through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Stevenage.

Sterry serves the second of a two-game ban after his red card at Bristol Rovers, with Reagan Ogle again likely to come into the backline.

Striker Marcus Carver will be monitored after starting the last two games following his signing from Southport, so Joe Grey, Mark Cullen, and Fela Olomola could all be in contention.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell left the club after failing to reach terms on a new deal, and his since joined Doncaster.

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale will again check on the fatigue levels of his players following a packed schedule.

Midfielders Jake Reeves and Chris Lines were both rested for the win over Crawley on Tuesday night, when Tisdale made four changes.

Forward Bruno Andrade, Luke O’Neill and midfielder Ed Upson all came into the side, while Zain Westbrooke made his debut after signing on loan from Bristol Rovers.

Defender Michael Bostwick is another on the comeback trail, having returned to the club for a second spell on loan from Lincoln, but has not featured in the past two games.