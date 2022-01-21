Search

21 Jan 2022

Hartlepool still without Jamie Sterry when Stevenage come to town

Hartlepool still without Jamie Sterry when Stevenage come to town

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Hartlepool will again be without defender Jamie Sterry through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Stevenage.

Sterry serves the second of a two-game ban after his red card at Bristol Rovers, with Reagan Ogle again likely to come into the backline.

Striker Marcus Carver will be monitored after starting the last two games following his signing from Southport, so Joe Grey, Mark Cullen, and Fela Olomola could all be in contention.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell left the club after failing to reach terms on a new deal, and his since joined Doncaster.

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale will again check on the fatigue levels of his players following a packed schedule.

Midfielders Jake Reeves and Chris Lines were both rested for the win over Crawley on Tuesday night, when Tisdale made four changes.

Forward Bruno Andrade, Luke O’Neill and midfielder Ed Upson all came into the side, while Zain Westbrooke made his debut after signing on loan from Bristol Rovers.

Defender Michael Bostwick is another on the comeback trail, having returned to the club for a second spell on loan from Lincoln, but has not featured in the past two games.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media