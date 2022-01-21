Search

21 Jan 2022

Sam Dalby nets late winner as Southend complete comeback against King’s Lynn

Sam Dalby nets late winner as Southend complete comeback against King’s Lynn

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Sam Dalby scored a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot as Southend came from behind to beat fellow National League strugglers King’s Lynn 2-1 at Roots Hall.

The second-bottom visitors took the lead in the 27th minute when Harry Phipps headed past Steve Arnold.

Southend drew level three minutes into the second half via Matthew Dennis’ finish, and Dalby then completed the turnaround in additional time at the end with a spot-kick awarded after he was challenged by Ross Barrows.

King’s Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington was sent off for his reaction to referee Lloyd Wood’s decision to give the penalty.

While Widdrington’s men remain 22nd, Kevin Maher’s Southend – having registered a third-successive league win – are up a place to 18th in the table.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media