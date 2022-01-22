Search

22 Jan 2022

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.

Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.

It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.

Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you know after yesterday’s chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball.”

Kokkinakis replied: “That was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc.”

Mektic and Pavic would have had high hopes of winning the tournament but found themselves in the firing line for the Australian duo and their noisy supporters.

Daniil Medvedev was critical of the crowd after his singles victory over Kyrgios, and Pavic said: “They are pretty loud. Obviously they cheer for Aussies. It wouldn’t hurt them to show some respect to all opponents, to other players.”

Mektic added: “It all went very fast, very loud. They’re a nasty team to beat here and that’s it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media