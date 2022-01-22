Matty Stevens toasts new Forest Green contract with goal in win over Carlisle

Matty Stevens toasted a new Forest Green contract by hitting his 19th goal of the season as the runaway League Two leaders ended Carlisle’s five-game unbeaten run with an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Rovers led at the break through Morgan Feeney’s own goal and turned up the heat in the second half with Stevens’ neat finish and Jamille Matt’s 17th goal of the season.

Earlier, Rovers’ Nicky Cadden fizzed a strike into the grateful hands of Cumbrians keeper Mark Howard. Carlisle responded, with Jon Mellish firing wide.

However, Rovers’ pressure told – the unfortunate Feeney turning the ball into his own net from Cadden’s cross in the 16th minute.

Cadden was catching the eye and this time his free-kick found the head of Matt who planted his header straight at Howard.

As the first half drew to a close, Jake Young drilled a good opportunity wide from a Matt flick.

Rovers made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second half – the prolific Stevens slamming home after fine footwork in the box from Young.

Rovers wrapped things up 13 minutes before the end – substitute Jack Aitchison teeing Matt up for a clinical finish as Rob Edwards’ side extended their unbeaten run to 14 games.