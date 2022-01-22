Search

22 Jan 2022

Torquay make it three games unbeaten in National League with win at Altrincham

Torquay make it three games unbeaten in National League with win at Altrincham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Torquay made it three games unbeaten in the National League thanks to goals from Stephen Wearne and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in a 2-1 victory at Altrincham.

The visitors hit the front in the sixth minute when Lemonheigh-Evans rounded the goalkeeper and tucked the ball into the back of the net.

Altrincham equalised through a stunning Toby Mullarkey effort after he decided to let fly from 25 yards out.

With honours even at half-time, Torquay regained the lead four minutes into the second half when Wearne took advantage of a defensive error and struck a low driven effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

The Gulls came close to doubling their advantage but Stephen Duke-McKenna could not convert after a brilliant solo effort.

