Torquay make it three games unbeaten in National League with win at Altrincham

Torquay made it three games unbeaten in the National League thanks to goals from Stephen Wearne and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in a 2-1 victory at Altrincham.
The visitors hit the front in the sixth minute when Lemonheigh-Evans rounded the goalkeeper and tucked the ball into the back of the net.
Altrincham equalised through a stunning Toby Mullarkey effort after he decided to let fly from 25 yards out.
With honours even at half-time, Torquay regained the lead four minutes into the second half when Wearne took advantage of a defensive error and struck a low driven effort into the bottom left-hand corner.
The Gulls came close to doubling their advantage but Stephen Duke-McKenna could not convert after a brilliant solo effort.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.