Adam May first-half effort enough as Cambridge edge struggling Crewe

Adam May scored just before the break as Cambridge edged a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Crewe to record their fifth straight win in all competitions.

Harvey Knibbs headed Jack Iredale’s short corner wide early on for Cambridge, while Crewe’s best chance of the opening half saw Oliver Finney blast a knockdown wide of the far post.

Knibbs missed the target again after 34 minutes when he skewed an effort wide from George Williams’ pullback, but the U’s took the lead three minutes before half-time.

Former Portsmouth youth player May netted his fifth goal of the season with a powerful effort from outside the box which hit the crossbar before bouncing up into the roof of the net.

Eight minutes after the break, Chris Long missed a great chance to equalise as he poked the ball wide from close range after Chris Porter had nodded it into his path.

At the other end, Knibbs could only shoot into the ground when well placed.

Billy Sass-Davies could only nod Finney’s free-kick wide at the near post 15 minutes from time as Crewe were unable to find an equaliser and remain 22nd in the table.