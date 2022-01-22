Search

22 Jan 2022

Bradford frustrate Rochdale in goalless draw

22 Jan 2022

Bradford’s defence held out for a point in a goalless draw against Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

The Bantams started and finished the game strongly, but in between Dale looked the more likely winners.

The visitors were exposed in the seventh minute when Liam Kelly dispossessed Elliot Watt and sent an early pass forward. A neat touch from Josh Andrews set Conor Grant through and his first-time effort was beaten away by Sam Hornby in the Bantams’ goal.

Abraham Odoh had a terrific chance to test Hornby when he latched on to Grant’s pass and drifted round a couple of defenders. However, his hesitancy to pull the trigger cost him and the Bantams goalkeeper was able to snatch the ball off his feet.

Dale largely dominated the second half with sub Alex Newby twice going close and Andy Cook heading narrowly wide at the other end.

Bradford enjoyed a purple patch towards the end with Joel Coleman saving a volleyed effort from Jamie Walker while a Newby free-kick was pushed over the crossbar by Hornby on 90 minutes.

