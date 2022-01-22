Bromley boost their National League promotion hopes with comeback win at Grimsby

Bromley boosted their National League promotion hopes with a 2-1 comeback win at Grimsby.
Jude Arthurs was credited with Bromley’s winner seven minutes from time.
Arthurs appeared to get the final touch on a corner Luke Coulson had whipped into a congested Grimsby box.
Bromley had fallen behind after 23 minutes when Ryan Taylor flicked on and Jordan Maguire-Drew volleyed home his third goal in four games from the edge of the box.
But George Alexander levelled six minutes before the interval, poking home from close range to score for the second successive match.
