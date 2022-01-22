Search

22 Jan 2022

Michael Smith’s 19th of the season sees Rotherham home

Michael Smith’s 19th of the season sees Rotherham home

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Michael Smith hit his 19th goal of the season to lead Rotherham to a 1-0 win over Cheltenham.

The big striker has been Rotherham’s leading light this season and his latest strike puts him on his best ever goal return.

The win also ensured it was six straight home league wins for the promotion-chasing Millers.

Ben Wiles led the attack early on for the home side and fired just over after getting in down the left-hand side.

The winner came on 24 minutes when Smith latched onto a long ball, held off Will Boyle’s challenge and fired into the bottom corner past Owen Evans.

A stop-start second half probably suited the Millers and the first major chance of the second period fell their way, but striker Freddie Ladapo lashed over when a loose ball fell to him inside the box.

Callum Wright had the best openings for the visitors but he was crowded out when through on goal and then shot straight at Josh Vickers from the edge of the box.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media