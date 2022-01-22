Search

22 Jan 2022

Micky Mellon happy to be ‘there to be shot at’ with Tranmere

Micky Mellon happy to be ‘there to be shot at’ with Tranmere

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Boss Micky Mellon hailed a “very good performance and a massive result” after a second-half goal from Jay Spearing gave promotion-chasing Tranmere their eighth win in 10 league games.

Spearing settled the issue with a whipped-in free-kick on 65 minutes and Rovers, second in League Two, have now only let in one goal in their last eight matches.

No other side in the division have conceded fewer than Tranmere’s 15 league goals and Mellon praised his squad for finding a way to win games.

He said: “They are an unbelievable group of footballers and men and we find a way.

“We are there to be shot at but we have that much quality in the group; we looked a very good football club today.”

Mellon had special praise for Sam Foley, who was drafted in at centre-back when Tom Davies was forced to pull out before the game with a calf injury.

“Sam filled in seamlessly,” said Mellon. “We were determined not to give anything away.

“It was a very good performance and a massive result. The quality of the group will find a way.”

Crawley head coach John Yems admitted to feeling the most disappointed after a defeat in his two years in the job.

Yems was dismayed his side “never laid a glove” on Rovers.

He said: “We weren’t at our best, they scored a squally goal and were too cute for us.

“It’s the first time I’ve felt like this since I’ve been here; I feel so disappointed. We let ourselves down. Some of them are in for a wake-up call.”

Yems felt the Reds did not do enough to try to get back into the game, and added: “It looked like we were happy to be 1-0.

“They are a good team and are second in the table, but we didn’t compete. We never laid a glove on them and it’s the first time that’s happened.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media