Stockport’s early double enough to beat Dagenham and maintain promotion push

Stockport struck twice in the opening five minutes to maintain their promotion drive with a 2-0 win at Dagenham and move third in the Vanarama National League.
County, on a six-match winning run across all competitions, got off to the perfect start when Ash Palmer headed them in front after only three minutes following a free-kick.
Will Collar then swiftly added another from close range, before then testing the Daggers keeper with a 20-yard strike late in the first half.
Dagenham – themselves looking to close up on the play-off places – could not find a way back into the match and finished with 10 men when, having made all of their substitutes, defender Elliott Johnson was forced off through injury with 15 minutes left.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.