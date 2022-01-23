Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.
Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.
Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov, who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.
It was a good first day of action for British players in the wheelchair events at Melbourne Park, with Gordon Reid beaten but quarter-final victories for Alfie Hewett, Andy Lapthorne and Lucy Shuker.
Women: Maria Sakkari (5), Paula Badosa (8), Victoria Azarenka (24)
Men: Alexander Zverev (3), Pablo Carreno Busta (19)
Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on American Taylor Fritz as the fourth round concludes on Monday.
Another American, Maxime Cressy, will try to cause trouble for title favourite Daniil Medvedev while Alex De Minaur carries Australian hopes against Jannik Sinner.
In the women’s draw, second seed Aryna Sabalenka meets perennial giant killer Kaia Kanepi, and Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek are also in action.
