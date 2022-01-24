Search

24 Jan 2022

Luton without suspended Reece Burke for Bristol City clash

Luton without suspended Reece Burke for Bristol City clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 1:55 PM

Luton will be without Reece Burke for Tuesday’s Championship fixture against Bristol City following his red card on Saturday.

Burke saw red at Bramall Lane for a professional foul on Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster as the Hatters fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo did not start due to a tight hamstring as Admiral Muskwe returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, though he did come off the bench in the second half.

Forwards Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton are nearing returns from injury, but neither were in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Bristol City have injury concerns over Andy King and Rob Atkinson after they were substituted early in the 3-2 win over Cardiff.

King looked frustrated as he came off with a hamstring problem, less than 10 minutes after Atkinson had been withdrawn with a back injury.

Matty James remains out with a foot problem, but Joe Williams returned as an unused substituted after a spell out with a hamstring problem.

Nigel Pearson has confirmed that ex-Norwich defender Timm Klose has been training with the squad as they seek reinforcements due to a long-term injury to Nathan Baker.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media