24 Jan 2022

Ben Reeves a doubt for Gillingham’s clash with Shrewsbury

24 Jan 2022

Ben Reeves is a doubt for the managerless Gillingham’s clash with Shrewsbury.

The midfielder will be assessed after coming off in Saturday’s defeat at Wigan, after scoring Gills’ first goal, having only just recovered from injury.

Daniel Phillips returns to the squad following a two-game suspension while Stuart O’Keefe and Robbie McKenzie proved their fitness at the weekend.

Charlie Kelman could replace Mustapha Carayol after he came on for the Gambian at half-time at Wigan.

Shrewsbury were unchanged for a sixth straight game in Saturday’s late 1-0 defeat to Bolton.

New signing Tyrese Fornah was on the bench and is pushing to make his first start after arriving on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Shrewsbury now face four away games in two-and-a-half weeks totalling more than 1,500 miles.

It could tempt boss Steve Cotterill into changes with his side three points above the bottom four.

News

