Alize Cornet ends wait for a quarter-final – day eight at the Australian Open

Alize Cornet achieved a goal 15 years in the making by reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.

The Frenchwoman battled past Simona Halep in very hot conditions at Melbourne Park to reach the milestone in her 63rd major tournament and will next meet Danielle Collins while Kaia Kanepi knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool but defeated Maxime Cressy in four sets, and Stefanos Tsitsipas prevailed in five against Taylor Fritz.

The reason we do what we do. Bigger than tennis ❤️💪🏼 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/y9U67vmSVC — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January 24, 2022

Tears on Laver

Having composed herself following her landmark victory, Cornet reduced interviewer Jelena Dokic to tears by praising her for the way she has overcome all the difficulties in her life. Cornet said: “I think she’s great. I just wanted to share this moment with her, because it all made sense.”

Fallen seeds

Women: Simona Halep (14), Elise Mertens (19)

Men: Marin Cilic (27), Alex De Minaur (32)

Who’s up next?

Rafael Nadal faces a real test of his title credentials when he takes on first-time quarter-finalist Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday.

Ashleigh Barty, who is yet to drop a set, carries home hopes against Jessica Pegula while fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova meets in-form Madison Keys.

Matteo Berrettini and Gael Monfils complete the day’s action on Rod Laver Arena while Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will bring the party to the Kia Arena for their doubles quarter-final.