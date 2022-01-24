Search

24 Jan 2022

Matt Godden again missing when Coventry take on Stoke

Matt Godden again missing when Coventry take on Stoke

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 3:25 PM

Coventry are set to again be without top scorer Matt Godden when they host Stoke on Tuesday evening.

The forward missed Saturday’s 2-1 loss to QPR after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix three days earlier.

Fankaty Dabo and Ian Maatsen have been recovering from groin and hamstring issues respectively.

Mark Robins’ Sky Blues, 10th in the table, have won only one of their last eight Championship games.

Stoke defender Ben Wilmot could make a return to the matchday squad after a back injury.

Sam Surridge (knee) was another absent for Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Fulham and is not expected to be available this time either.

The Potters also have the likes of Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Jordan Thompson, Harry Souttar and Joe Bursik sidelined.

Michael O’Neill’s men are one place and one point above Coventry in the table.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media