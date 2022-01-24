Search

24 Jan 2022

Jordan Brown could make his Leyton Orient debut when they welcome Newport

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 5:25 PM

Jordan Brown could make his debut for Leyton Orient when they welcome Newport on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old defender signed an 18-month deal with Orient on Monday after finding playing time limited with Derby and could make his first appearance in midweek.

Winger Otis Khan may make his first start after coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw against Port Vale on Saturday.

Midfielder Craig Clay will not be available and could miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Robbie Willmott could return for James Rowberry’s Newport side.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been carrying a knee problem but returned to the bench in County’s 1-0 win over Scunthorpe on Saturday and could play a part on Tuesday.

Courtney Baker-Richardson should continue after scoring in each of his last two games.

Matty Dolan could be in contention to play after he came off the bench at the weekend after missing games against Harrogate and Salford earlier this month.

News

