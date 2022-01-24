Search

24 Jan 2022

QPR captain Stefan Johansen set for late fitness test ahead of Swansea visit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 5:25 PM

QPR boss Mark Warburton will make a late check on skipper Stefan Johansen ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Swansea.

Midfielder Johansen missed Saturday’s 2-1 win at Coventry with a knock suffered in training and is being assessed.

If he does not make it, Luke Amos, who played the final 32 minutes at the weekend after replacing Johansen’s deputy Andre Dozzell, is likely to get the nod.

Warburton also faces a decision over winger Albert Adomah, who scored a late winner against the Sky Blues, with one eye on Saturday’s home game against Reading following Moses Odubajo’s return to fitness.

Swansea new boy Hannes Wolf will hope for a further opportunity to impress after making his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Preston.

The 22-year-old Austrian, who joined the club on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach last week, played 45 minutes as a substitute and won the praise of head coach Russell Martin for his efforts.

Martin will once again be without attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson as a result of a contractual wrangle.

However, he will otherwise have no fresh selection problems as the Swans continue their search for January recruits.

