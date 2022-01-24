Barrow without Tom Beadling for their clash against Salford

Barrow will be without Tom Beadling for their clash against Salford on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was given a straight red card in the Bluebirds’ FA Cup defeat to Barnsley earlier this month and will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts returned from injury in Barrow’s 3-1 loss to Mansfield at the weekend and may keep his place after providing the assist for their only goal of the game.

Ollie Banks is expected to start after he signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is still not available for selection and will also serve his last game of a three-match suspension.

Left-back Ibou Touray is still away on international duty with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Frontman Aramide Oteh will no longer be available after his contract expired.

Liam Shephard returned from injury and came off the bench in the Ammies’ 3-0 loss to Colchester and could go into the starting XI this time around.